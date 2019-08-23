Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Holds Position in Morgan Stanley (MS); Monetta Financial Services Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $2.84 Million

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $9.45 during the last trading session, reaching $203.01. About 35.86M shares traded or 36.73% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 49,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.10M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 8.32M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Rubs Lamp, Wishes for $2 Trillion — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Cricket-Longer format losing significance among youngsters – Morgan; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO PRUZAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Reports 24.53% Stake in Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Investment Bank Pipeline Is Healthy: TOPLive; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $13.00/Share From $11.00 by Morgan Stanley; 08/04/2018 – INDIA TELECOMS: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT EXPECTS JIO TO REPORT A Q-O-Q DECLINE IN ARPU DUE TO TARIFF CUTS OF EARLY 2018; 02/04/2018 – Trump Taps Ex-Morgan Banker Muzinich for No. 2 Role at Treasury; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,688 shares to 130,990 shares, valued at $38.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 15,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,209 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

