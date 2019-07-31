Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Holds Position in Comcast New (CMCSA); Markel Has Lifted Disney (DIS) Stake by $666,000; Stock Rose

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 35,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.79 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.75M, up from 3.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 4.61 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Comcast Class A Favored by 16 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast confirms $31 bln bid for Sky, sparking battle with Fox; 08/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Early headlines: Iran, Comcast’s fire power, earnings and M&A; 25/04/2018 – Comcast To Establish Sky News Bd, Intends to Commit That for 10 Years; 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – SKY NOTES U.K. GOVT ANNOUNCEMENT ON OFFER FROM COMCAST; 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10

Markel Corp increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.58 million, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.17. About 3.42 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 5,223 shares to 830,294 shares, valued at $50.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,257 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

