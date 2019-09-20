Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Holds Position in At&T (T); Chemung Canal Trust Company Upped Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 304 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,086 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84M, up from 2,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $888.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $29.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.49. About 3.55M shares traded or 9.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Amazon.com plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive; 27/05/2018 – 50 books that inspire Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other tech titans; 25/05/2018 – Mark Cavitt: BREAKING: After months of speculation, MEDC reveals that Detroit offered Amazon $4 billion in tax incentives in; 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL CEO SAYS I SEE THE POTENTIAL OF WORKING WITH AMAZON; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 17/05/2018 – The Jeff Bezos quote that Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman uses to stay competitive; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC – AMAZON HAS RECEIVED 53 REPORTS OF POWER BANKS OVERHEATING IN THE U.S., INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF CHEMICAL BURNS; 27/04/2018 – Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months, Macquarie predicts after ‘blowout’ earnings

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 14,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 6.23 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208.68M, up from 6.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 26.83 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tiger Glob Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mercer Advisers Inc stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 477 were reported by Toth Fin Advisory. Hutchinson Management Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 135 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 4.24% or 128,437 shares. 2,091 are owned by Condor Cap Mgmt. Burke Herbert Natl Bank Trust Com holds 0.74% or 444 shares in its portfolio. Pioneer Trust State Bank N A Or stated it has 687 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 0.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,555 shares. Blackhill Cap owns 1,000 shares. Milestone Gru Inc owns 705 shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schroder Gp owns 307,229 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Tiemann Limited Com holds 1.24% or 900 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) launches pay-with-cash service in U.S. at Western Union locations – Live Trading News” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s Twitch buys games database – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What The Truck?!? Amazon’s Algo Gone Awry And More From in.site In Houston – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion (NYSE:D) by 18,573 shares to 67,590 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman (NYSE:GS) by 2,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,092 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,082 shares to 582,552 shares, valued at $71.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 91,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).