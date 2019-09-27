Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Holding in Nike (NKE) Decreased as Market Value Rose; Sloane Robinson Llp Lowered Its Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) as Stock Price Declined

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 20,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.51 million, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.96. About 4.22 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 42.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 43,400 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, down from 75,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $58.11. About 1.41 million shares traded or 35.35% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6,115 shares to 879,525 shares, valued at $48.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 713,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 173,412 are held by London Of Virginia. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 2.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Qci Asset Management Inc Ny holds 732 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Lc owns 59,922 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital has invested 1.76% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.28% or 900,000 shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A owns 37,801 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.28% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 575,755 shares. Rech Glob has 0.99% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Round Table Service Limited Com accumulated 3,971 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 2.10M shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 113,000 shares. Tennessee-based Diversified Tru has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation has 42,415 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $195.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 161,900 shares to 973,400 shares, valued at $32.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 575,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 891,800 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).