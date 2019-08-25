Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Holding in Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) Lowered by $332,000; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Lowered General Electric Co (GE) Holding as Market Value Rose

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (CHH) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 167,409 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90M, down from 171,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Choice Hotels Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 324,641 shares traded or 9.46% up from the average. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 13.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2018 EPS $3.37-EPS $3.47; 03/05/2018 – Sleep Inn Brand Brings Simply Stylish Design To New Hotel Associate Uniforms; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.03; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Five CMBS Classes of CGGS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-WSS; 20/03/2018 – Choice Hotels Focuses on Multi-Unit Development to Accelerate Cambria Growth; 30/05/2018 – The Cove Hotel Joins The Ascend Hotel Collection; 21/03/2018 – Ascend Hotel Collection Robust Growth Focuses On Major Markets; 17/04/2018 – Choice Hotels Expands Vacation Rental Offering; 11/04/2018 – Choice Hotels Announces Alliance With Sercotel Hotels; 19/03/2018 – Comfort Brand Renaissance Results In Significant Growth

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 54,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 48,596 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 103,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 128.64M shares traded or 99.06% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 11/04/2018 – GE IN SUPPLY PACT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 07/05/2018 – BLACK PEONY 600510.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE YAFANG AS CHAIRWOMAN; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O SAYS “NO FINAL DECISIONS HAVE BEEN MADE AT THIS TIME” ON JET ORDER; 14/03/2018 – GE APPOINTS DUNCAN BERRY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LM WIND POWER; 21/05/2018 – Main Street: GE Is Reportedly Looking Into Lowering Its Dividend Again; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees to $11bn transport link-up; 05/03/2018 – GE Sees Durability Fix for New Jet Engine in Second Quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Lc holds 0.07% or 165,173 shares. L And S Advsr holds 0.02% or 12,777 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 28,905 shares. Argi Services Limited Co has 526,800 shares. Rech Glob Investors reported 21.13 million shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 22,710 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Penn Davis Mcfarland has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 2.30M shares. Moreover, Rothschild Corp Il has 0.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 45,650 were reported by Williams Jones Assocs Limited Liability. Retail Bank Of Hawaii reported 110,115 shares stake. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs reported 27,723 shares. Headinvest Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Estabrook Cap stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Redwood Capital Management stated it has 743,000 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,863 shares to 26,350 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 21,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 41,574 shares to 3.68M shares, valued at $295.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

