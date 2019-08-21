Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Holding in Baxter Intl (BAX) Lowered by $741,152 as Stock Price Rose; As Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Tsp Capital Management Group Cut by $1.18 Million Its Holding

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 21,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 153,465 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, down from 174,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 47,375 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc analyzed 9,752 shares as the company's stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 401,309 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67M, down from 411,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $44.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $87.27. About 758,996 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). New York-based Wellington Shields Ltd has invested 0.25% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Financial Counselors invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Andra Ap holds 0.21% or 87,800 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 43,790 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Mckinley Limited Company Delaware reported 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). M&R Mngmt Inc holds 13,830 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Becker Capital Mngmt holds 4,726 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Affinity Inv Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,655 shares. Amp Investors has 209,982 shares. Bp Pcl has invested 0.48% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Vanguard Grp has 37.41M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 6,038 shares to 422,544 shares, valued at $25.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 11,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.86 million for 25.97 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,180 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gru owns 13,011 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Haverford Tru accumulated 24,501 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 29,862 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc has 0.01% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 9,522 shares. Guyasuta Advisors owns 6,550 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Gabelli Funds Llc stated it has 0.04% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Us Savings Bank De holds 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) or 155 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp has invested 0.01% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Mcrae Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 4,200 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.