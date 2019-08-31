Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Upped Its Novartis A G (NVS) Holding by $10.98 Million; Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Holding Held by Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 133,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 721,751 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.37 million, up from 587,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.11. About 1.51 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS DRUG TASIGNA® APPROVED BY FDA TO TREAT CHILDREN W/; 15/05/2018 – Novartis successfully completes acquisition of AveXis, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Novartis Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – New Novartis analyses at AAN show siponimod’s efficacy on disability and cognition in secondary progressive MS patients; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT’S STILL EVALUATING SANDOZ ORAL SOLIDS BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT HELD FIRST MEETING WITH COHEN IN MARCH 2017; 20/04/2018 – Glenn Williams: Novartis readies to auction U.S. generic pills business; 04/05/2018 – FDA OKS NEW USES FOR TAFINLAR, MEKINIST TAKEN TOGETHER FOR ATC; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS M&A PRIORITIES ARE BOLT-ONS TO STRENGTHEN ONCOLOGY PIPELINE, STRENGTHEN PHARMACEUTICALS, CELL AND GENE THERAPIES AND DIGITAL AND DATA SCIENCE; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – JOINT VENTURE WILL CONTINUE TO PAY DIVIDENDS TO GSK AND NOVARTIS IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS ESTABLISHED PRACTICE UNTIL COMPLETION

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 1,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,330 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 8,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 758,976 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allergan stiff-arms generic rival to Combigan – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Reasons Novartis Shareholders Aren’t Shaken – The Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Biggest New Drug Approvals Potentially on the Way in 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “In Defense Of Novartis And Zolgensma – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Keep Your Eye on These 4 Healthcare Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 3,735 shares to 111,354 shares, valued at $17.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 718,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 22 shares. The Tennessee-based Livingston Grp Inc Asset Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.27% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Portland Glob Advsr Lc holds 0.85% or 9,712 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd reported 4,837 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 859 shares. Hartford Mngmt Company accumulated 58,689 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,655 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc has 4,148 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Bridges Invest has invested 0.15% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 1.64% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 16,168 are owned by Jane Street Group Lc. 1,267 were accumulated by Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc owns 1.78% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 31,741 shares. Whittier accumulated 6,942 shares. Winslow Limited Liability has 851,826 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 75,410 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $87.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 37,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,890 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.