Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Upped Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding; Synovus Financial Has Increased Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake

Synovus Financial Corp increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 7.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp acquired 6,157 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 92,274 shares with $10.58M value, up from 86,117 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $119.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $128.52. About 3.88 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc acquired 697 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 70,175 shares with $35.39M value, up from 69,478 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $48.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $10.27 during the last trading session, reaching $571.79. About 302,582 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 33,868 shares to 53,617 valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kraft Heinz Co stake by 63,583 shares and now owns 14,431 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt One reported 535,163 shares stake. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 22,616 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited has invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). D E Shaw & owns 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 42,554 shares. Commerce Bankshares reported 0.73% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Washington Tru holds 3,505 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested in 67.24 million shares or 0.33% of the stock. Moreover, Fincl Corp has 0.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,531 shares. Fmr Limited Company has 0.1% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Perritt Cap Mgmt Inc owns 8,375 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. One Capital Ltd invested 0.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Prudential holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 876,167 shares. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability owns 5,455 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.24% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -11.65% below currents $128.52 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 22. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 29 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 30. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 1,328 shares to 332,234 valued at $95.64 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 4,228 shares and now owns 311,322 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Equinix has $60500 highest and $48000 lowest target. $554.56’s average target is -3.01% below currents $571.79 stock price. Equinix had 17 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $51000 target in Thursday, September 19 report.