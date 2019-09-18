Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Upped Consolidated Edison (ED) Position by $444,918; State Street Has Increased Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Holding by $35.16 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 5,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 274,865 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.10 million, up from 269,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $91.48. About 834,740 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38

State Street Corp increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 2.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 16.59M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.26 million, up from 14.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 3.92 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 207,602 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $115.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 138,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,343 shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New coverage – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Announces Common Share Offering NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Challenges Repeal of the Clean Power Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Con Ed leads utilities in lawsuit over Trump power plant rule – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.