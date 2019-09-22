Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Trimmed Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake by $5.93 Million as Valuation Rose; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Share Price Declined While Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Increased by $2.60 Million Its Stake

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 44,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 152,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.34 million, down from 197,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $134.18. About 2.26M shares traded or 41.63% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 47.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 26,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 83,263 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.13 million, up from 56,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 3.35M shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 03/05/2018 – Pain Spreads Among Hedge Fund Favorites as Adient to NXP Tumble; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 49,287 shares to 11,279 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 73,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advsr owns 3,049 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.21% or 29,967 shares. Ima Wealth Inc reported 19,180 shares. Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 0.21% stake. Horizon Invs Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,988 shares. Garde Cap Inc holds 4,549 shares. Pnc Grp Inc invested in 12,021 shares or 0% of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Commerce accumulated 0.03% or 2,012 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America holds 337 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited owns 10,979 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 17,447 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc reported 364,711 shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust owns 46,119 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Co holds 6,541 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,340 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $309.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 879,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

