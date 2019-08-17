Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Trimmed Its Ebay (EBAY) Position; Maplelane Capital Lowered Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 4.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 31,514 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 731,233 shares with $28.31 million value, down from 762,747 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $33.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 3.95 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) stake by 31.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 198,500 shares as Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA)’s stock rose 3.25%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 441,500 shares with $123.56M value, down from 640,000 last quarter. Tesla Inc (Put) now has $39.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $219.94. About 5.21 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 04/04/2018 – At Quarter End, Tesla Suddenly Got Busy — Heard on the Street; 17/03/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: A Cheaper Electric-Car Play Than Tesla — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency sends team to investigate Tesla crash; 02/04/2018 – Tesla Drops as Model 3 Deliveries Push Is Seen Coming Up Short; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 03/05/2018 – Elon Musk leaves investors uneasy over Tesla cash burn; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TESLA TSLA.O TO TEMPORARILY SHUTTER MODEL 3 PRODUCTION FOR FIXES ON MAY 26-31; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, July 29. 360 shares valued at $79,816 were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14. Musk Elon bought $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, May 2.

Among 20 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 9 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Tesla has $500 highest and $158 lowest target. $300.23’s average target is 36.51% above currents $219.94 stock price. Tesla had 63 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Robert W. Baird. JMP Securities maintained the shares of TSLA in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, April 4. Wedbush maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Thursday, April 4. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $365 target. Barclays Capital maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $192 target. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 128 shares. Voya Invest Lc reported 16,572 shares. Allstate has invested 0.09% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Gofen And Glossberg Il stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Girard Prns Limited owns 0.07% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,267 shares. Blackrock has 0.08% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 5.13M were reported by Jennison Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cypress Cap Management Ltd (Wy) owns 7 shares. Asset accumulated 2,460 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.09% or 17,331 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors reported 332 shares. Hollencrest stated it has 811 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 764 shares. M&T Bancorporation reported 9,344 shares. Albion Financial Gru Ut, a Utah-based fund reported 1,001 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Cronos Group Inc (Put) stake by 1.43 million shares to 2.93M valued at $53.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 491,169 shares and now owns 751,169 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Prns Management Limited Co has 1% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Com holds 6,212 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers Com has invested 1.5% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Choate Inv Advsrs accumulated 13,753 shares. Birch Hill Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 535,649 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Provise Management Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 18,859 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Ntwk accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, a California-based fund reported 321,703 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 3.01M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.1% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp stated it has 317,021 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.31% or 465,855 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc owns 1,325 shares. Aviva Public Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bogle Investment Management Limited Partnership De has 15,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.64’s average target is 9.05% above currents $40.02 stock price. Ebay had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4900 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $3800 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by DA Davidson.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 3,394 shares to 229,143 valued at $29.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 26,075 shares and now owns 37,944 shares. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was raised too.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.62 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity. MURPHY MATTHEW J had bought 6,000 shares worth $232,736 on Monday, August 5.