Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Lowered Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding by $587,678; Stock Value Declined; Buckhead Capital Management Position In Walmart (WMT) Was Has Boosted

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 89,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, up from 86,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $114.92. About 864,256 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/05/2018 – A FINAL CLOSE OF WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL IS EXPECTED WITHIN 10 DAYS – BLOOMBERG CITING; 24/04/2018 – Walmart close to deal for India’s Flipkart; 03/05/2018 – UK lawmakers seek answers from regulator on Sainsbury’s/Asda deal; 26/04/2018 – With Billions to Spend, Walmart Seeks E-Commerce Site in India; 27/03/2018 – Walmart ditches Alipay in western China for Tencent’s WeChat; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart to be at ease even if SoftBank stays put in Flipkart; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L CONFIRMS IT AND WALMART WMT.N ARE IN ADVANCED TALKS REGARDING A COMBINATION OF SAINSBURY’S AND ASDA BUSINESSES; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Leaves Grocery Market That Is Tougher Than the U.S., for Now — Heard on the Street; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Is Said in Talks With Humana for Deeper Partnership; 15/03/2018 – Blue Apron plans to sell meal kits in stores in 2018

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 22,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 632,105 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93M, down from 654,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.02B market cap company. It closed at $25.54 lastly. It is down 31.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. The insider Hagen Russell S sold $210,526.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WY’s profit will be $81.93 million for 58.05 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 45,175 shares to 543,070 shares, valued at $93.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 19,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 612,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

