Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Lowered Its Stake in Allstate (ALL) by $613,970; Waddell & Reed Financial Holding in Mercury Sys (MRCY) Has Trimmed by $5.26 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 82,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.09 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79.89. About 374,145 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 18/04/2018 – Look carefully at $MRCY statements on SEWIP vs. SEC disclosures, it looks like they lost SEWIP revenue. This is a 10% revenue contributor under pressure now #bearish; 01/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s Smallest Secure SSD with Self-Destruct Capability in BGA package; 25/04/2018 – Recall in our report, we said pay very close attention to $MRCY gross margins. Yet, another miss, this time a bigger miss than last qtr (even adj for Themis lower margin contribution); 18/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 88c; 05/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Awarded AS9100D Certification at Multiple Sites; 19/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Latest Briefcase-Size Rugged Mini Server; 18/04/2018 – It’s time for fresh eyes on the audit of $MRCY. Thankfully, Under Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow just joined. We are calling on her objective view to review our findings; 06/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRCY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 6,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 279,002 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61 million, down from 285,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $104.51. About 1.65 million shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.02% or 16,331 shares. Northern Tru has 877,450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advsr Preferred Ltd holds 0.03% or 1,650 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Companies holds 0% or 68,563 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 375,109 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 71,962 shares. The New York-based Catalyst Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Eulav Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 39,200 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Moreover, M&T Comml Bank has 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Belgium-based Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Stifel Fincl Corp reported 5,635 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research holds 28,942 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 74,755 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Eagle Boston Invest Inc has invested 0.66% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS) by 359,507 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 86,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 36,154 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Argent Trust reported 16,427 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 20,035 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 5,508 are held by Boston Family Office Ltd Com. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 4.49% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Credit Agricole S A owns 56,450 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 202,495 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Aviance Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.51% or 19,055 shares in its portfolio. 14,628 were reported by Finemark Natl Bank & Tru. Sit Inv Associate Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 525 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 18,117 shares. Moreover, Pineno Levin And Ford Asset has 0.16% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 4,012 shares. Earnest Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Meyer Handelman holds 162,203 shares. Amer National Registered Advisor holds 0.24% or 4,637 shares.