Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Lowered Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake as Share Value Rose; Bunge Limited (BG) Stake Maintained by Managed Asset Portfolios Llc

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 1,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 71,595 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.66 million, down from 72,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $286.73. About 449,975 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 62,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 440,868 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.40 million, up from 378,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.82. About 880,225 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – Bunge files prospectus for Brazilian sugar IPO; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation; 15/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 15; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $700M; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT ENTERED UNSECURED $700 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 7; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 13/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 13; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa holds 0.64% or 1.44M shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 1.33M shares. 12.77 million are held by Vanguard Grp. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). One Trading LP holds 28,323 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moore Capital Lp accumulated 665,000 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Geode Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 64,711 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 150,798 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 573,135 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 3,487 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 14,775 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Yorktown Management Rech Com invested in 0.09% or 5,000 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. 160,000 shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, worth $8.16 million. The insider Zachman Brian bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. Another trade for 19,750 shares valued at $1.01M was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc has 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 89,228 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Timessquare Limited Liability Company has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Natl Pension invested in 0.1% or 105,865 shares. Glenmede Communication Na reported 25,046 shares stake. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 16,296 shares. Of Vermont owns 58 shares. 20,083 were accumulated by Westpac. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 172,860 shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Lc invested in 22,882 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc owns 3,927 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 39,980 shares. Assetmark accumulated 964 shares. Royal London Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).