Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Lowered Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding by $372,960; Share Value Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Decatur Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $320,229

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 3,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 197,327 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.83M, down from 200,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $109.73. About 474,918 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 1,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 68,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.24M, down from 69,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 9,731 shares to 197,684 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 15,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ATO’s profit will be $54.37M for 59.64 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Of Vermont holds 31,203 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 509,981 shares. 19,471 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Delta Asset Limited Company Tn invested in 0.01% or 800 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Bp Public Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 12,000 shares. Moreover, Centurylink Inv Management has 0.54% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 13,121 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 0.05% or 5,448 shares. Ent Finance Service reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.04% or 406,375 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 3,676 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Blair William And Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 7,923 shares. American Int Gru Inc has 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 39,637 shares. 303,320 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 23.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cobblestone Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 17,845 shares. Bangor State Bank holds 0.08% or 2,184 shares. S&Co stated it has 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Huntington Natl Bank has 345,047 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability has 1.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Private Ocean Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 773 shares. Personal Cap Corporation holds 0.34% or 162,971 shares. 3,257 were reported by Patten Group. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Gru has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 76,843 shares. 32,584 are owned by Pacific Global Inv. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 888,265 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt has 12,406 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Churchill Mngmt Corporation reported 0.81% stake. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Lp invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).