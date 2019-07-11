Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Lifted Nike (NKE) Stake By $3.28 Million; Insulet (PODD) Shorts Increased By 2.63%

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 2.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc acquired 37,653 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 1.71M shares with $149.73M value, up from 1.67 million last quarter. Nike Inc now has $137.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 2.92 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) had an increase of 2.63% in short interest. PODD’s SI was 7.60 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.63% from 7.40 million shares previously. With 504,200 avg volume, 15 days are for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s short sellers to cover PODD’s short positions. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $123.64. About 341,185 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 19.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 04/05/2018 – Contify Life Sci: Insulet Achieves Key Milestones to Support its Transition to Direct Operations in Europe on July 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Insulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis; 29/05/2018 – Insulet Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 03/05/2018 – lnsulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis Points, Exceeding Expectations; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Insulet; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity. On Friday, January 18 PARKER MARK G sold $12.00M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 150,000 shares.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 72,567 shares to 3.44M valued at $166.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Arconic Inc stake by 25,541 shares and now owns 328,305 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 16.81M shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt holds 1.63% or 230,790 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Capital Management has invested 0.88% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Td Asset Inc has invested 0.3% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has invested 0.5% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Arrow has 0.45% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Eastern Financial Bank reported 13,922 shares. Carlson Cap Mngmt holds 4,084 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. London Company Of Virginia holds 0.13% or 180,207 shares. Fairfield Bush & Company owns 29,500 shares. Town And Country Bank & Trust And Trust Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com invested 0.58% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First National Bank Of Omaha has 0.42% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 73,215 shares. 6.35M are held by Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 40 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by Cowen & Co. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Robert W. Baird. Wedbush maintained the shares of NKE in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained the shares of NKE in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Cowen & Co maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The company was maintained on Saturday, March 16 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Insulet Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Essex Investment Co Ltd Co reported 68,869 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 124,462 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 12,510 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.11% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). 642,771 are held by Goldman Sachs. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Com holds 4,194 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Lc holds 0.09% or 24,234 shares in its portfolio. 12,944 were accumulated by First Mercantile. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 75,960 shares stake. American Century holds 0.05% or 525,025 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 86,179 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 7,284 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Diversified Tru holds 0.01% or 2,384 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $937,720 activity. Shares for $551,640 were sold by Colleran David on Tuesday, February 5.