Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Lifted Holding in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $613,196; Suntrust Banks Increased Cme Group (CME) Position by $2.65 Million

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 16,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,736 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83 million, up from 122,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 1.19M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, FIRMER CASH PRICE OUTLOOK -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME Group To Acquire NEX Group Plc, Bringing Together Cash, Futures And OTC Marketplaces; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for K.C. wheat; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP – REACHED ALL-TIME DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 51.9 MLN CONTRACTS TRADED ON MAY 29; 30/05/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – OFFER FOR NEX GROUP PLC; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Fines Belvedere Trading in Market-Manipulation Cases; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP – CONFIRMS HAS RECEIVED NON-BINDING PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP INC REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX AT A PRICE OF £10 PER SHARE

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 3,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,783 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.31 million, up from 412,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Counsel Inc holds 3.42% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 70,881 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,173 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 28,048 shares. Burney stated it has 19,845 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Coastline Trust holds 49,590 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 117 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 7,208 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited has 0.25% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 238,268 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management invested 0.71% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 454,241 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. B Riley Wealth Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 0.1% or 5,061 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.65% or 893,929 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Cap Mgmt has 2.87% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pictet North America Advsr stated it has 3,425 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 161,392 shares to 209,952 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 17,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,046 shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. Another trade for 6,428 shares valued at $966,713 was made by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Black Maria sold $236,629. $5.42M worth of stock was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 17,833 shares to 322,768 shares, valued at $39.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,578 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Corp In owns 625 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability reported 1,465 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 2,460 were reported by Beaumont Fin Partners Limited Liability Com. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 52,069 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Co reported 1,435 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 17,703 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp reported 4,259 shares. First Natl Co holds 30,915 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 28,186 were accumulated by Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct. Logan Management reported 1,250 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 37,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 37,911 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 10,466 shares. Nippon Life Americas invested in 0.27% or 20,260 shares. Fiera Capital has 2.53 million shares.

