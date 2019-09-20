Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Increased Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $1.49 Million; As Cognizant Technology Solutio C (CTSH) Stock Price Declined, Barrett Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 7,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 871,601 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.56M, up from 864,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $225.47. About 2.16M shares traded or 12.95% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio C (CTSH) by 80.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 316,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 77,987 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94 million, down from 394,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 2.65 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Advisors Llc owns 2,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Conning owns 7,979 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamble Jones Counsel has 0.05% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Barrett Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.03% or 2,510 shares in its portfolio. Benedict Financial Advsr invested in 0.52% or 6,043 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,045 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 19,193 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1,073 shares. Vision Capital Inc reported 35,846 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Jones Cos Lllp holds 28,314 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.29% or 7,442 shares in its portfolio. 1,301 are owned by Argi Limited Com. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 915,630 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 0.22% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 34,271 shares. Moreover, John G Ullman Assocs has 0.65% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Solar Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NextEra Energy announces settlement rate for corporate units issued in August 2016 – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19,686 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $130.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 32,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedgewood Partners holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 44,800 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 105,131 shares. Tpg Group Incorporated Hldg (Sbs) Advisors Incorporated accumulated 0.68% or 712,022 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 823,216 are held by State Teachers Retirement. Dodge And Cox holds 17.26 million shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.11 million shares. Sather Fincl Group invested in 358,453 shares. Moreover, Gw Henssler has 1.09% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Keybank National Association Oh owns 55,119 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited holds 7,207 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 35,825 were accumulated by Peninsula Asset Mgmt. Generation Investment Mgmt Llp owns 10.46M shares or 4.57% of their US portfolio. Boys Arnold And Co owns 5,420 shares.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.55M for 14.72 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.