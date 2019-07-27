Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Increased Msci (MSCI) Stake by $22.79 Million; Havens Advisors Has Decreased Position in Stewart Information Svcs (STC) by $2.00 Million as Stock Value Declined

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 118.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 101,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,551 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.00M, up from 85,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $237.27. About 591,013 shares traded or 8.67% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 18/05/2018 – Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day MA; 29/05/2018 – MSCI LAUNCHES CONSULTATION ON POTENTIAL METHODOLOGY ENHANCEMENT; 24/05/2018 – MSCI Hires Jigar Thakkar as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Engineering; 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA; 26/03/2018 – Financial industry body presses China to further reform capital markets; 17/05/2018 – 37 Interactive Entertainment Will Be Added to MSCI lndexes; 27/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – China’s offshore money rates rise ahead of MSCI inclusion; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 175,370 shares traded or 29.03% up from the average. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has risen 2.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Stewart Information; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys 1.2% of Stewart Information; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection; 19/04/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes Experienced Sales Director to Support Growth in Eastern Region; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Stewart Information; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GXG: Colombia Macro Outlook 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSCI Inc.: Invest In This High Margin Business Model While Profiting From Global Expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Innovator Lists the First MSCI EAFE and Emerging Markets Defined Outcome Buffer ETFs on NYSE Arca – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MSCI Indexes Will See Larger A-Shares Weights – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Foxbusiness.com‘s news article titled: “Innovator to List MSCI EAFE and Emerging Markets ETFs on NYSE – Fox Business” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 5,383 shares to 171,008 shares, valued at $11.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 65,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,583 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.67% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 76,165 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.22% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 497,135 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Tokio Marine Asset Management has 3.26% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 88,358 shares. National Bank & Trust owns 3,160 shares. Markel accumulated 137,000 shares. Smithfield holds 633 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Public Ltd has invested 0.06% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability owns 9,401 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,025 shares. 34,568 were reported by Amer Gru Inc Inc. 4,578 were reported by Us Bankshares De. Korea Invest accumulated 250,665 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles LP stated it has 117,495 shares. New York-based Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.57% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Dupont Capital Corp invested in 0.04% or 45,500 shares. Aperio Limited accumulated 0% or 12,024 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability stated it has 2,964 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc, Texas-based fund reported 134,900 shares. 13,935 were reported by D E Shaw Inc. Swiss State Bank accumulated 39,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 8,143 shares. Mig Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 805,237 shares or 4.66% of the stock. Fmr Limited Company reported 450 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Bailard Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 8,100 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs invested 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Citadel Ltd holds 0% or 7,021 shares in its portfolio.