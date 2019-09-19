Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Increased Its Position in Cme Group (CME) by $1.27 Million; Exane Derivatives Raised Its Stake in General Mills (GIS) by $13.13 Million as Stock Value Rose

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 6,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 703,947 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.64 million, up from 697,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $216.17. About 1.03 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/05/2018 – CME Group Approves Amended, Restated Employment Pact With CEO Terrence A. Duffy; 12/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LAST FRIDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF APRIL 1LHJ8 INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME; 19/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON FUND LIQUIDATION, LOWER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME Is Said to Consider Bidding for Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 21/03/2018 – CME pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for CBOT wheat; 17/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, FIRMER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 22/05/2018 – CME amends feeder cattle futures, options contract rules; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 860 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.16M, up from 610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 6.55M shares traded or 62.40% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “June Sets Records for CME Bitcoin Futures as Sign-Ups Surge 30% – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME reports lower second quarter earnings – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group (CME) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20,201 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $141.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 1,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,411 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.19% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lpl has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 28,558 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 1,031 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.64% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 59,845 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 603,721 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Usca Ria Limited Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 1,636 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 9,601 shares. 4,817 were reported by Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Liability. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Co owns 17,944 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Fincl has invested 7.12% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 66,859 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability holds 3.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 75,967 shares. United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.89% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Synovus Financial Corp holds 21,272 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “General Mills (GIS) Recalls Five-Pound Bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares China Larg (FXI) by 8,768 shares to 33,101 shares, valued at $1.42 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sp 500 Dvd Aristo. (NOBL) by 5,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,728 shares, and cut its stake in Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS).