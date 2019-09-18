Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Decreased Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $5.34 Million as Shares Declined; Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Shareholder Broadwood Capital Has Boosted Its Position

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84M shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50 million, up from 10.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 197,321 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 98,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 3.67M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.68 million, down from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.53M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,114 shares to 274,865 shares, valued at $24.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

