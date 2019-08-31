Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Decreased Holding in Nasdaq (NDAQ) by $13.02 Million as Share Value Rose; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Has Boosted by $1.40 Million as Market Value Rose

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 141,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 347,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.98 million, down from 488,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $99.84. About 275,972 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 04/04/2018 – MIAX Exchange Group Reports March 2018 Trading Activity; MIAX Files Petitions with USPTO to Invalidate Seven Nasdaq Patents; 07/05/2018 – Dynavax Technologies Corp Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4); 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 06/03/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 29/03/2018 – NASDAQ NOW IN THE RED; LAST DOWN ABOUT 0.1 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Priviti Oil & Gas Opportunities Limited Partnership 2013 — Extension to Term; 18/05/2018 – Estre Ambiental Announces Receipt of a NASDAQ Notice Related to Late Filing of Form 20-F; 20/03/2018 – R1 RCM to Begin Trading on the Nasdaq Global Market; 07/05/2018 – Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. Announces Closing Asset Sale to Celularity Inc; 08/05/2018 – Trevena Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 19,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 163,556 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, up from 144,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.80M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 9,557 shares to 181,821 shares, valued at $30.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 13,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,980 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.