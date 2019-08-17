Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Cut Its Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $2.58 Million; Masco (MAS) Holding Held by Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 555,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97M, up from 945,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 1.84M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 57,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 5.95 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 19/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources confirm Charles Schwab to sponsor Colonial event; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of stock.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2,664 shares to 307,302 shares, valued at $35.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 16,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 873,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.82 million for 13.86 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Management reported 12,792 shares. Pettee Incorporated holds 1.01% or 37,428 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.13% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Campbell Adviser Limited Liability reported 0.11% stake. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson, a Nebraska-based fund reported 180,355 shares. Spinnaker invested in 69,094 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Nbt Savings Bank N A New York invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Nordea Invest Management has 765,236 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 12.99 million shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt stated it has 16,092 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.11% or 552,383 shares in its portfolio. Horan Capital Mngmt reported 298,776 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr invested 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp reported 1,190 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 250,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $77.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 131,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).