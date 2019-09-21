Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Cut Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $9.47 Million; Valuation Declined; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Neumann Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 54,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 603,961 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.69M, down from 658,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47M shares traded or 24.10% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases

Neumann Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumann Capital Management Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 28,872 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, down from 37,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumann Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25M shares traded or 51.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to Boost Auto Lending as Real Estate Sparks Concern; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Atkore International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – California Treasurer Calls for Wells Fargo CEO Removal Amid ‘Laundry List of Misdeeds’; 08/03/2018 – IAC: State Treasurer Nappier Pleased With Wells Fargo Agreement – Bank Will Provide Detailed Report to Shareholders On Bank; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Announces $200 Billion Sustainable Financing Commitment; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advsrs Inc accumulated 154,259 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.51% stake. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Whittier holds 0.47% or 341,815 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd invested in 25,538 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 108,322 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited reported 3.89 million shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Incorporated Adv reported 8,235 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc holds 1.14% or 96,997 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 20,433 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 11.69 million shares. Cadence State Bank Na has 0.33% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 16,313 were accumulated by Allstate. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com invested in 0.1% or 17,646 shares. Webster Bancshares N A holds 21,015 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “11 Most Aggressively Shorted Stocks – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Federal regulators reveal investigation of Bank of America for possible unauthorized accounts – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS cools on Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Run Capital Llc stated it has 1.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Harvest Capital Incorporated has 2,567 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 420 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Co L L C stated it has 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,663 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.21% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.03M shares. United Asset Strategies Incorporated has 1,675 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. M Kraus And reported 3,630 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.49% or 15,747 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Corp holds 0.29% or 7,668 shares. Covington Investment Advisors Incorporated has 11,416 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Freestone Holdg Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,931 shares. Moreover, Diligent Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M’s Outsized Post-Earnings Drop Is A Warning – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Dow Stocks That Could Keep Going Lower – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.