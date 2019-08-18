Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Boosted Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Trimmed Position

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 398,898 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.05 million, down from 404,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 203,429 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.03M, up from 200,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $495.45. About 970,964 shares traded or 43.96% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 27,405 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 22,923 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Natl Bank Tru Com holds 0.21% or 1,923 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc reported 45 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation New York stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Prudential reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca invested in 144 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Field And Main State Bank has invested 0.32% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability has 250 shares. Brinker Inc invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 33,000 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. 121,184 are held by Citigroup. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 5,516 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.15% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bartlett & Co Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 22,603 shares to 632,105 shares, valued at $16.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 43,153 shares to 227,973 shares, valued at $11.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 18,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 2.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Claar Ltd holds 180,215 shares or 10.22% of its portfolio. First Dallas owns 5,760 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Trust Co Of Oklahoma has 40,217 shares. Cambridge Advisors has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 2.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Credit Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 21,200 shares. Palouse Cap Mgmt has 1.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,464 shares. 15,000 are owned by Fire Gru. Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 305,875 shares. Arbor Investment Ltd Co holds 9,123 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Moody Bank Trust Division holds 1.99% or 613,567 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ser holds 0.48% or 21,015 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has 38,800 shares. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm stated it has 59,474 shares.