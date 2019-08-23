Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Boosted By $356,242 Its Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Position; 0 Analysts Covering Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) stake by 1.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc acquired 6,038 shares as Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG)’s stock declined 2.77%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 422,544 shares with $25.20M value, up from 416,506 last quarter. Public Svc Enterprise Grp In now has $30.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $59.61. About 575,302 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 22/04/2018 – DJ Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEG); 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs

Among 2 analysts covering Ashland (NYSE:ASH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ashland has $8500 highest and $8200 lowest target. $83.50’s average target is 15.92% above currents $72.03 stock price. Ashland had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $8200 target in Friday, June 14 report. See Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $82.0000 Downgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline divisions. It has a 43.63 P/E ratio. The firm provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 136,335 shares or 223.61% more from 42,129 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth invested in 3,200 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH). Cibc Ww Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 93,300 shares. Novare Capital Management Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) for 11,990 shares. Bruce And Communications owns 0.38% invested in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) for 25,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 133 shares stake. Todd Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 2,606 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc owns 4,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Boston Advisors Ltd Co has 0.23% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 7,705 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 111,593 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 4,177 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Management accumulated 958 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Guardian reported 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Arvest Bancshares Tru Division has invested 0.88% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 5,564 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 403,411 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). First Allied Advisory Service Inc invested in 12,906 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc accumulated 0.05% or 6,850 shares. The Missouri-based Duncker Streett And has invested 0.08% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $159 activity. 3 shares were bought by Chernick Rose M, worth $159 on Friday, March 29.

Among 8 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Public Service Enterprise has $6900 highest and $60 lowest target. $63.19’s average target is 6.01% above currents $59.61 stock price. Public Service Enterprise had 15 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 13.