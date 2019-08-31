Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Decreased Newell Brands (NWL) Position by $912,660; Market Value Declined; Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Share Price Rose While Rutabaga Capital Management Lowered by $651,447 Its Holding

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 65,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 316,583 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 381,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 3.09 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 18/04/2018 – Ackman Calls Newell’s Icahn Agreement a ‘Deal With the Devil’ (Video); 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS TO NOMINATE DAVID ATCHISON TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Still Hasn’t Taken Sides in Newell’s Proxy Fight With Starboard; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ABOUT 50% OF CO’S NEW PORTFOLIO WILL BE LEGACY NEWELL RUBBERMAID BUSINESSES AND ABOUT 50% LEGACY JARDEN BUSINESSES; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS KEVIN CONROY RESIGNS FROM BOARD; 06/04/2018 – Newell Brands Board Urges Shareholders to Vote For Board’s Director Nominees; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-Novolex, Faerch Plast among bidders for Newell’s Waddington Group- Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newell Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWL); 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR KEVIN CONROY HAS PUBLICLY SUPPORTED STARBOARD’S EFFORTS FOR CHANGE AT NEWELL; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE JOSTENS AND PURE FISHING

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 72,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Textainer Group Holdings Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 111,389 shares traded. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 35.13% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 25/04/2018 – TGH:ATTACHMENT TAKEOVER NOTICE; 02/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.3% Position in Textainer Group; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $133.2 MLN VS $116.7 MLN; 25/04/2018 – TGH:RECEIPT OF TAKEOVER NOTICE; 18/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q RENTAL INCOME $120.2M; 28/05/2018 – TGH:DISTRIBUTION OF TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 14/03/2018 TEXTAINER FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF FOR UP TO $350M

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,739 shares to 415,783 shares, valued at $68.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newell’s Dividend Seems Safe – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newell Brands: No Pain, No Gain – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: URI, NWL, RMD – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands Is A Dicey Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 50,627 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Salzhauer Michael has 0.51% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 67,343 shares. Invsts accumulated 0.03% or 4.05 million shares. Fdx Advsr Inc owns 10,836 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Us Bankshares De accumulated 113,481 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 94,112 shares. Sigma Planning has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 930,972 shares. 41,560 are owned by Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Prtn L P. Nomura Asset Communications Ltd accumulated 501,337 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 0% or 42,763 shares. Vigilant Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Voya Management Limited Co has 183,241 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.