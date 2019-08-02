Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Decreased Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stake by $13.02 Million; Valuation Rose; As Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Shares Declined, Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $7.39 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 141,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 347,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.98M, down from 488,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $97.73. About 411,839 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 24/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC – NOTES THAT NASDAQ HAS REQUESTED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING TWO FORM 8-K FILINGS FILED ON MAY 23, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Seven Generations lnsiders Amend Automatic Securities Disposition; 06/03/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 11/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 22.45 Points (0.30%); 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – ADSS ARE LISTED ON THE NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL “DBVT”; 16/03/2018 – The Nasdaq just hit a major milestone after a record run, but one trader sees some yellow flags; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 25/04/2018 – NASDAQ – HAS PLANNED EQUITY REPURCHASES FUNDED BY AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF PUBLIC RELATIONS SOLUTIONS AND DIGITAL MEDIA SERVICES BUSINESSES; 18/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 28.13 Points (0.38%); 06/03/2018 – Correction to Nasdaq Composite Headline

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.56. About 42,856 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 7,600 shares. Renaissance Ltd invested in 20,400 shares or 0% of the stock. 8,757 were accumulated by American Group Inc. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Mondrian Inv Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). 6,160 were reported by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc invested in 27,780 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0% stake. Systematic Ltd Partnership owns 36,690 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) or 269 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon has 191,772 shares. 10 are held by Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 85,969 shares stake. Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 10,481 shares.

Analysts await Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 77.78% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CPSI’s profit will be $4.59M for 19.97 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TruBridge Signs First Two Clients to New Chronic Care Management Service – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Buy – Computer Programs And Systems – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2015, Businesswire.com published: “Tennessee-Based Hospital Selects Evident for Comprehensive EHR Capabilities – Business Wire” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TruCode and CPSI Announce Partnership – Business Wire” published on April 11, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CPSI to Acquire Healthland for $250 Million and Announces Expansion of Its Senior Management Team – Business Wire” with publication date: November 25, 2015.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/24/2019: BOKF,NAVI,OLBK,WSBC,NDAQ – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nasdaq to Deliver Matching Engine Technology to the Football Index – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Delivers Strong Growth in Revenues From Non-Trading Businesses(1) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $200.50 million for 20.19 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 13,893 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $28.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC).