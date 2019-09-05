Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Decreased Anadarko Pete (APC) Position; Mittleman Brothers Has Decreased Revlon (REV) Stake By $3.46 Million

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased Revlon Inc (REV) stake by 6.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 181,947 shares as Revlon Inc (REV)’s stock declined 8.12%. The Mittleman Brothers Llc holds 2.66M shares with $51.46 million value, down from 2.84 million last quarter. Revlon Inc now has $878.53 million valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 26,801 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 06/03/2018 AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: IHeart, Remington, Hovnanian, Revlon; 08/03/2018 – REVLON PUSHES BACK EARNINGS AND EARNINGS CALL TO MARCH 15; 19/04/2018 – REVLON – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT EXISTING $400 MLN TRANCHE UNDER EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BECAME A SENIOR SECURED LAST IN, FIRST OUT TRANCHE; 10/05/2018 – Revlon’s Wallet Thins After Manufacturing Mishap Hits Results; 23/05/2018 – REVLON INC – NAMED DEBRA G. PE PERELMAN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Transworld, Revlon, Community Health; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $182 Million in 2017; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Revlon Outlook To Negative, Affirms Ratings; 15/03/2018 – REVLON 4Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS $1.48; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Appoints Perelman’s Daughter CEO Amid Turnaround Efforts

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) stake by 30.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 212,425 shares as Anadarko Pete Corp (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 486,408 shares with $34.09 million value, down from 698,833 last quarter. Anadarko Pete Corp now has $36.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 177.58% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $18.10 million activity. PERELMAN RONALD O bought 355,000 shares worth $7.07 million.

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 692.86% or $0.97 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.16% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum has $7600 highest and $51 lowest target. $66.40’s average target is -8.75% below currents $72.77 stock price. Anadarko Petroleum had 20 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Stifel Nicolaus.

