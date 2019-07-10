Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Cut Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holding; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Sentiment Is 1.33

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 22.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 68,326 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock rose 8.17%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 230,980 shares with $24.90 million value, down from 299,306 last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $11.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $92.68. About 326,196 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co reported a 8.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, boosted by strong demand for its high-end silver and gold fashion jewelry during the holiday shopping season; 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5% on strong holiday quarter; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 21/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 06/04/2018 – Variety: Tiffany Haddish to Produce Comedy Series `Unsubscribed’ in Development at HBO; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook

Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 53 funds started new and increased holdings, while 40 trimmed and sold stakes in Ypf Sociedad Anonima. The funds in our database now own: 99.31 million shares, up from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ypf Sociedad Anonima in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 23 Increased: 36 New Position: 17.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 30,791 shares to 864,275 valued at $168.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 5,303 shares and now owns 366,788 shares. Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) was raised too.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $129.90M for 21.86 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.91% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Tiffany (NYSE:TIF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Tiffany had 13 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. UBS maintained the shares of TIF in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 22 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 22. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc holds 5.08% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for 1.36 million shares. Knighthead Capital Management Llc owns 1.37 million shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brandes Investment Partners Lp has 2.82% invested in the company for 8.65 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Ashmore Group Plc has invested 1.95% in the stock. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 58,700 shares.

