Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Cut Northrop Grumman (NOC) Position by $470,781; Stock Value Rose; Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Holding Maintained by Northern Trust Corp

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 1,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,245 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.75 million, down from 145,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $354.24. About 104,223 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 47.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 260,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 804,950 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, up from 544,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 44,094 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 18.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 113,085 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 9,535 shares. Qs Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 34,284 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest owns 7,600 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2.50M shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.02% or 144,000 shares. Df Dent Co Incorporated accumulated 109,730 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pnc Financial Service Gp Inc invested in 88,083 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 2,104 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 379,866 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.14% or 22,083 shares. Franklin Res stated it has 121,800 shares. Zebra Capital Lc reported 0.23% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). 31,300 are held by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv.

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WSFS Bank to Participate in the 2019 KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium in Boca Raton, Fla. – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WSFS Bank Donates Building and Property to the People and Town of Wyoming, DE – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Peek Under The Hood: JKJ Has 12% Upside – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WSFS Bank Welcomes Commercial Lenders to its Growing Southeastern Pennsylvania Market – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga (NYSE:FMS) by 296,974 shares to 489,232 shares, valued at $19.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 26,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.45M shares, and cut its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,720 shares. Natixis accumulated 40,468 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank Tru Com accumulated 0.04% or 1,507 shares. Connable Office Incorporated invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank accumulated 10,580 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 2,045 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 383 shares. Advisor Partners Limited invested in 5,665 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 1.10M shares. Gideon Advsrs owns 0.43% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 4,495 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has 0.05% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Atwood & Palmer stated it has 300 shares. Moreover, Horrell Capital Inc has 0% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 27 shares.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Virgin Has a Space Torpedo — and Northrop Grumman Should Be Worried – The Motley Fool” on July 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Invitation to Northrop Grumman’s Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boeing Strategically Withdraws From Air Force $60 Billion Nuclear Missile Program – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman Board Names Kathy J. Warden Chairman – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.02M for 18.68 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.