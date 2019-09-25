Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Cut Its Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) as Share Value Rose; Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Stake Maintained by Institute For Wealth Management Llc

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 1,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 56,073 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.45 million, down from 57,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $236.25. About 1.02M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 59.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 9,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 26,391 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 16,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 1.61M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – BOARD WILL NOW CONDUCT A THOROUGH GLOBAL SEARCH BOTH INTERNALLY AND EXTERNALLY TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR; 27/03/2018 – STERLING GBPCHF= FALLS 0.5 PCT VS SWISS FRANC, BIGGEST DROP IN 7 WEEKS; TRADERS CITE GSK-NOVARTIS DEAL; 11/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE LTD GLSM.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 11.80 BLN RUPEES VS 12.10 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 4 PCT TO 1630P; 10/04/2018 – GSK SEES NEGATIVE IMPACT ON 1Q ADJ EPS MORE THAN IMPACT ON SALE; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 02/04/2018 – Former GSK Senior Vice President Bill Louv Named Project Data Sphere President; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $451.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,482 shares to 3,062 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,368 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Bankshares The invested in 0.04% or 8,009 shares. Birinyi Assocs Incorporated holds 0.29% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,377 shares. 35,722 were accumulated by Harvey Invest Company Limited Liability. 578 were accumulated by Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Com. Moreover, Goodnow Inv Gru Ltd has 0.2% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Piedmont Advisors invested in 16,144 shares. Whittier Company has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Element Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 921 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gru Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 5.90 million shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated owns 547,414 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 1,277 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Com invested in 27,911 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Sandy Spring Comml Bank has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 33 shares.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,155 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $207.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 143,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77M for 22.46 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.