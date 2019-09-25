Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Cut Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding as Shares Declined; Cardinal Capital Management Cut Oracle (ORCL) Position by $610,400; Stock Value Rose

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 5,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 475,199 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.12M, down from 481,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.64. About 416,075 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 213,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.17M, down from 224,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.11. About 1.39 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 15,982 shares to 559,052 shares, valued at $102.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 0.48% stake. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il reported 5,896 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 93,105 shares. Madison Invest Hldgs invested 0.9% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Daiwa Secs Group holds 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 22,322 shares. Blair William & Co Il owns 41,508 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt accumulated 721 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership reported 6,180 shares. Fil Limited has 0.47% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4.89 million shares. Auxier Asset Management invested in 0.48% or 37,698 shares. Cibc Asset invested in 0.03% or 86,006 shares. 17,304 were accumulated by Van Eck Corp. Fmr Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc has 4.25% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 90,180 shares. Transamerica Incorporated invested in 17 shares.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 14.20 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 7,120 shares to 626,555 shares, valued at $49.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 97,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri holds 0.69% or 110,382 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma stated it has 6,170 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Axa holds 2.32M shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Alphaone Investment Svcs Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.79% or 40,350 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Com holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 184,427 shares. Jupiter Asset Management holds 0.28% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 158,008 shares. Magnetar Fin Llc owns 4,833 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guardian Advsr Limited Partnership has 157,707 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 277,088 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Community Financial Service Gru Limited Liability Co has 4,755 shares. Estabrook Cap Management has 3,510 shares for 0% of their portfolio. One Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 4,213 shares.