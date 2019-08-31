Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Continues to Hold Stake in Entergy New (ETR); Berkshire Hathaway Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Boosted as Stock Value Rose

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 9.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 59.51M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02B, up from 50.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 17/05/2018 – Trade may be causing jitters but something else is a greater risk to market: JP Morgan; 24/05/2018 – CONVATEC GROUP PLC CTEC.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 274P FROM 254P; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Common Equity 15%; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 9,078 shares as the company's stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 159,406 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44M, up from 150,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.84. About 839,978 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP - COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85, EST. $6.36; 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Entergy Corporation Releases 2017 Integrated Report; 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY LOUISIANA REPORTS RATE REDUCTIONS DUE TO TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.34M shares to 5.55M shares, valued at $528.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.