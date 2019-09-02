Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Continues to Hold Position in United Parcel Service (UPS); Cubesmart (CUBE) Holding Held by Echo Street Capital Management Llc

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 68.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 509,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.96 million, up from 738,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 1.20M shares traded or 0.05% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 5,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 588,264 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.56M, up from 582,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance" on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Robert Herjavec Selects Top Winners in The UPS Store First National Small Biz Challenge – GlobeNewswire" published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance" on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "UPS Details Drone Plans In Federal Exemption Request – Yahoo Finance" published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "5 Reasons the Market Is Being Harsh on UPS – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 13, 2019.

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com" on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga" published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is CubeSmart's (NYSE:CUBE) 9.6% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance" on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga" published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com's news article titled: "5 Stocks Hitting New Highs Amid Trade War Turbulence – Investorplace.com" with publication date: August 09, 2019.

