Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Continues to Hold Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP); As Transact Technologies (TACT) Stock Rose, Zpr Investment Management Has Increased by $335,430 Its Position

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 281,276 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.12 million, up from 272,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $352.63. About 72,901 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 98 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 11/04/2018 – SecurityMetrics to Exhibit and Speak at ETA TRANSACT 2018; Demo New Products for PCI Compliance Simplification; 15/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON – CBIRC APPROVED WILLIS INSURANCE BROKERS TO BE FIRST FULLY LICENSED FOREIGN BROKER TO TRANSACT ALL INSURANCE BUSINESS IN CHINA; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 15/05/2018 – TRANSACT: NZX: NZX REPORTS SALE OF FARMERS WEEKLY; 13/05/2018 – TRANSACT: MCY: MERCURY BUYS STAKE IN TILT RENEWABLES LIMITED; 16/04/2018 – lpsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 01/05/2018 – TransAct to Debut Enterprise-Class Restaurant Management Solution, the All-New AccuDate XL2e, at the National Restaurant; 20/04/2018 – DJ TransAct Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TACT); 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s AGS Transact to make third attempt at IPO, aims to raise up to 10 bln rupees – Mint; 07/05/2018 – TransAct And Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 8,090 shares to 8,600 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 4,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,617 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Roper Technologies Stock Soared 37.4% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Announces Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Reinforces A Valuable Lesson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Capital Management Inc accumulated 3,600 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt Inc holds 22,028 shares. 4,487 are owned by B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 135 shares. Brinker Inc reported 3,851 shares. Caprock Gp Inc Inc reported 915 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cleararc Cap reported 0.16% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bristol John W Incorporated stated it has 267,593 shares. The Illinois-based First LP has invested 0.07% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). The California-based First Republic Inv Management has invested 0.32% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Old Fincl Bank In stated it has 5,512 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Homrich Berg reported 1,406 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Covington Mgmt holds 157 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12,653 shares to 9,320 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 3,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,602 shares, and cut its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has 80,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc, New York-based fund reported 423,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 316,606 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0% or 3 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 351,880 shares. Connors Investor Service accumulated 20,710 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn, California-based fund reported 8,462 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 4,499 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De reported 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 26,270 shares. Teton has invested 0.1% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% or 63,477 shares. Punch Associate Inv Inc owns 363,700 shares.