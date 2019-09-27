Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Boosted By $596,928 Its Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stake; Inphi Has 1.43 Sentiment

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) stake by 1.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc acquired 6,218 shares as Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)’s stock rose 4.39%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 353,250 shares with $33.97M value, up from 347,032 last quarter. Nasdaq Inc now has $16.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $99.95. About 277,195 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 06/04/2018 – Curis Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 20/03/2018 – Nasdaq gives up early gain as Facebook extends fall; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq On Track For Longest Stretch Of Losses Since Before Trump Won The Presidency — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Squire Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement; 03/05/2018 – Puration Previews THC Infused Beverage For Legal Canadian Recreational Market; 25/04/2018 – Gemini increases cryptocurrency trading oversight with Nasdaq’s technology; 24/05/2018 – Westhaven Announces Board and Management Changes; 16/04/2018 – K2 Receives Approval to Extend Warrants; 02/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 22/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 15.58 Points (0.21%)

Inphi Corp (IPHI) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 99 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 69 cut down and sold their stakes in Inphi Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 45.63 million shares, down from 77.68 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Inphi Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 52 Increased: 56 New Position: 43.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold NDAQ shares while 136 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 119.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 120.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 15,994 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 5,402 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 52,881 are owned by Edgestream Partners Ltd Partnership. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 21,668 shares. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 164,039 shares. Blair William & Com Il reported 0% stake. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 2,900 shares stake. Amer Grp Incorporated stated it has 78,327 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cibc Comml Bank Usa has 0.12% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 9,038 shares. Fdx holds 3,857 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Penobscot Investment Mgmt invested in 0.2% or 9,970 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.27% or 16,238 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 59,036 shares. Advsrs Asset reported 10,979 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nasdaq has $11400 highest and $9300 lowest target. $107’s average target is 7.05% above currents $99.95 stock price. Nasdaq had 9 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) stake by 132,694 shares to 98,286 valued at $9.20 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 3,821 shares and now owns 756,263 shares. Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) was reduced too.

S Squared Technology Llc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation for 96,476 shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 130,000 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc has 1.79% invested in the company for 50,588 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Services Llc has invested 1.37% in the stock. Elk Creek Partners Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 341,026 shares.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. The companyÂ’s analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of next generation communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Analysts await Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Inphi Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

