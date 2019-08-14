Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Boosted Assurant (AIZ) Holding by $696,728; Opaleye Management Increased Its Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Position by $880,600 as Share Price Rose

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 213,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 133,109 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 7,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 50,724 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 43,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 196,159 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,442 shares to 615,468 shares, valued at $106.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.10M shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 3,911 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 269,788 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Hsbc Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Cibc Mkts Corp invested in 0.01% or 8,169 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt reported 16,952 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,422 shares. Thomas White Intll Ltd reported 4,600 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts Limited owns 18,223 shares. Gsa Partners Llp stated it has 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Strs Ohio holds 5,381 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sun Life Finance Inc owns 104 shares. Blackstone Grp Limited Partnership holds 180,600 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset stated it has 7,450 shares.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc by 200,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 340,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zymeworks Inc.

