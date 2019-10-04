Chevrontexaco (CVX) Shareholder Selway Asset Management Upped Position; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding in Ecolab (ECL) by $1.88 Million as Share Value Rose

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 8,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $112.75. About 1.81 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 79.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 9,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 2,454 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $486,000, down from 11,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $196.31. About 218,951 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chevron (CVX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – General Motors, Airlines Fall Premarket, Energy Stocks Gain – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 2,029 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com accumulated 16,696 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 1.72% or 1.87 million shares. Vigilant Mngmt Lc holds 4,692 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.54% or 137,724 shares. National Inv Serv Wi reported 1.7% stake. Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bontempo Ohly Ltd Llc accumulated 16,114 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation invested in 0.42% or 694,424 shares. 99,989 were accumulated by Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corp. Stratos Wealth Prns has invested 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 1.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Maryland Cap owns 0.74% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 50,455 shares.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,650 shares to 12,081 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 27,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 908,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (KLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett And Com Limited Liability owns 1,050 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold And Comm reported 1,527 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Llc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 9,022 shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan invested in 9,666 shares. 5,226 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. 1.43M are held by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Atria Invests Llc, North Carolina-based fund reported 47,044 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc New York holds 0.01% or 1,160 shares. Australia-based Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Private Ocean Lc owns 190 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 9,496 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 287,220 shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 32,475 shares. Private Trust Na accumulated 5,265 shares or 0.21% of the stock.