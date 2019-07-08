Chevrontexaco (CVX) Holding Held by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc; Sanders Capital Raised Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $15.63 Million

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 516.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 10,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,049 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 1,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $123.85. About 1.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 114,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.23M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443.62M, up from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $132.68. About 2.20 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 1.9% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Keybank Association Oh has 0.49% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 667,584 shares. Ally Inc invested 1.31% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability Co stated it has 367,465 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Com owns 22,939 shares. Andra Ap has 0.13% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Asset Management reported 30,179 shares. Vision Cap Mgmt holds 4,306 shares. Bailard reported 21,057 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Business Svcs, Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,915 shares. Hayek Kallen accumulated 14,385 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Covington Investment Advsrs reported 2.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Commerce Ltd holds 214,399 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 4,750 shares valued at $532,950 was sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.