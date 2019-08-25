Chevrontexaco (CVX) Holder Founders Capital Management Lowered Position as Stock Rose; Stag Indl Com (STAG) Shareholder Beck Capital Management Lifted Position

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 76.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 18,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 5,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, down from 24,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.65 million shares traded or 37.52% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stag Indl Inc Com (STAG) by 428.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 139,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 172,365 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 32,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 1.17 million shares traded or 15.78% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Fin Incorporated reported 56,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 2.61 million shares or 0.85% of the stock. Wheatland Advisors invested in 0.71% or 7,547 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 30,611 shares stake. Annex Advisory Svcs Lc accumulated 2,776 shares. Kistler holds 0.76% or 14,853 shares. Harbour Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.89% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 133,653 shares. 26,642 were reported by Wespac Ltd Liability. Puzo Michael J has 29,332 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. 13,964 are held by Diligent Investors Lc. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.22% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cohen Cap Management Inc has 1.33% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 44,652 shares. 24,238 were accumulated by Perkins Coie Com. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 22,008 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 65,275 shares to 162,763 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 3,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.01% or 127,472 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Moreover, Spirit Of America Corp has 0.11% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 25,500 shares. Proshare reported 10,645 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Communications Na has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Commerce Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake. First Mercantile Trust has 8,150 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Caxton Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 10,487 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 3.17 million shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 264,242 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 2,410 shares. Prudential invested in 0.07% or 1.41M shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc invested in 47,272 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 323,636 shares or 0.62% of the stock.

