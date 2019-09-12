Chevron New (CVX) Valuation Rose While Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake; Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Hmi Capital Raised Its Stake by $5.56 Million as Shares Declined

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 34,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 598,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.51 million, up from 564,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $155.69. About 3.25M shares traded or 43.69% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 22.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 22,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 78,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.71 million, down from 100,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $121.42. About 5.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.06 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.09% or 230,390 shares. Guardian Investment stated it has 32,011 shares or 3.46% of all its holdings. Ims Cap Mngmt reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 1.91% or 143,689 shares. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.06% or 38,042 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 5,034 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cap Sarl invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Reilly Financial Advisors Llc has 1.48% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lpl Fin Lc has 941,518 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com holds 1.07 million shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 228,096 shares stake. Eagle has invested 1.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Midwest Bank & Trust Division reported 1.09% stake. California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Blue Chip Ptnrs has invested 2.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,388 shares to 6,655 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Tru has 1,965 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Finemark Natl Bank And holds 51,769 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 0.13% or 41,616 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 241,394 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Stephens Inc Ar invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,699 shares. Capital Int Ca holds 0.36% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 31,852 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Comerica Bancorporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Oz Management LP has 1.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 49,056 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Group One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 4,613 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability reported 484,952 shares.