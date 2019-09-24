Chevron New (CVX) Valuation Rose While Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Cut by $573,128 Its Holding; Farmers & Merchants Investments Increases Stake in Caterpillar (CAT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 8,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 25,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 16,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $126.25. About 1.92 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 550 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 4,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 35,684 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, down from 40,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $124.03. About 3.47 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline Trust Co holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,624 shares. Art Advsrs Lc holds 44,868 shares. Novare Management Lc reported 1.04% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 5.52M shares. Central Bank Tru has 0.23% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,041 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 18,083 shares. 8,241 are owned by Cambridge Advsrs Inc. Mathes holds 5,425 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial invested in 292,986 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Macnealy Hoover Invest holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 32,137 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lc holds 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 2,061 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 10,407 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx reported 23,854 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.49% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 82,404 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Lc has 6,128 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Intermediate Govt/Credit Bond Etf (GVI) by 31,567 shares to 237,029 shares, valued at $26.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,599 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

