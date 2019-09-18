Chevron New (CVX) Valuation Rose While Culbertson A N & Co Lifted by $327,484 Its Position; Weatherly Asset Management Has Cut Its Netflix (NFLX) Position as Stock Value Declined

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 5,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 92,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.81M, down from 97,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $298.6. About 4.82 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 21/05/2018 – Zillow’s move into flipping homes is like Netflix’s move into originals, CEO says; 25/04/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in May; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 24/04/2018 – Air Bud Entertainment Announces Major Partnerships For Newest Film “PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR” Creating Over 30 Million Consumer lmpressions! On Netflix & Digital HD May 5; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NETFLIX’S DEBT RATING TO Ba3 FROM B1; OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought 2,641 shares as the company's stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 66,020 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22M, up from 63,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 6.54M shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Comm Bancorporation has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 11,771 shares. 2,935 are held by Charter. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company accumulated 50,335 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ftb Advisors reported 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ims Capital Mgmt reported 0.64% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Johnson Fin Gru holds 0.03% or 765 shares. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Lc has invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mirador Cap Prtn Lp owns 648 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Signature Estate And Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fiduciary Tru Company holds 5,517 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs owns 3,535 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.11% stake. Tech Crossover Management Vii owns 3.54 million shares. Caprock Grp Inc holds 2,369 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 71.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 3,772 shares to 159,024 shares, valued at $13.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.