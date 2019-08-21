Chevron New (CVX) Valuation Rose While American Investment Services Boosted by $763,338 Its Position; Voya Investment Management Decreased Magna Intl (MGA) Stake by $528,960

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 11,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 66,128 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 77,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 512,951 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $117.87. About 2.47M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 8,386 shares to 15,495 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 75,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,933 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.11% or 1,945 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 0.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 31,428 shares. 36,392 are held by Boltwood Mngmt. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.89% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4.39 million shares. Valmark Advisers reported 4,061 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pnc Fincl Ser Gru Inc accumulated 0.58% or 4.74M shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc invested in 0.26% or 22,682 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Tn reported 10,179 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Financial Consulate accumulated 0.14% or 2,460 shares. Lvw Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,848 shares. Kdi Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 13,232 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 64,324 shares. Fagan Associates holds 0.39% or 7,494 shares in its portfolio. Northrock Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,321 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barclays Likes Chevron Better Than Exxon Right Now For Big Oil Investors – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.