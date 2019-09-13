Chevron New (CVX) Stock Value Rose While Intrust Bank Na Upped Its Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Bluefin Trading Raised Position by $11.39 Million as Share Price Declined

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 116.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 67,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 125,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.27M, up from 58,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $178.24. About 12.36 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 4,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 42,158 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, up from 37,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $121.42. About 5.39 million shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sea Limited’s Obsession With Alibaba Hurts Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba And Tencent Deserve Better Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: WMT, BABA, LOW, XLNX, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With Alibaba Stock, the Risks Simply Outweigh the Rewards – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 37,585 shares to 112,415 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,475 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addison Capital Company has 5,854 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Sandhill Capital Prns Ltd Liability Com invested in 7,200 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc reported 262,668 shares stake. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc has 3,157 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Management stated it has 0.9% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 49,590 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 4.49M shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 6.34 million shares. First Merchants invested in 0.98% or 49,551 shares. Mendel Money Management reported 2.35% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Howe And Rusling Inc invested in 0.03% or 1,333 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.27% or 7,984 shares. Phocas Corp owns 7,062 shares. 41,328 are held by Somerville Kurt F. Barbara Oil owns 0.57% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,000 shares.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc by 7,046 shares to 11,814 shares, valued at $538,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,932 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.