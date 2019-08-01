Chevron New (CVX) Stock Value Rose While Ing Groep Nv Lifted Holding; Keywise Capital Management LTD Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Has Trimmed as Valuation Declined

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 1.64M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 104.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 248,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 487,624 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.07 million, up from 238,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $123.31. About 1.73 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 76,782 shares to 24,005 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 683,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,908 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

