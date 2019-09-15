Chevron New (CVX) Stock Value Rose While Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Decreased Holding; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Its City Office Reit (CIO) Holding as Share Price Rose

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 24,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 43,480 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41 million, down from 67,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (CIO) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 34,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 148,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 183,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 603,000 shares traded or 37.25% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlson Management reported 3,440 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% or 31,581 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 37,043 shares. Financial, Texas-based fund reported 2,058 shares. Assetmark reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lc owns 48,980 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 59,528 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co has 15,876 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Alexandria Llc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Amg Funds Limited Liability Company reported 0.87% stake. Acg Wealth has invested 0.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moors & Cabot holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 79,325 shares. Jcic Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.07 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 227,270 shares to 241,773 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 149,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 663,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.50 million for 11.87 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. International Gru reported 24,651 shares stake. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And reported 0.48% stake. Fuller And Thaler Asset stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 118,942 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 518,794 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 25,900 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 15,140 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 87,889 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Dubuque Comml Bank And Tru owns 148,560 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 100,900 shares. Principal Financial Gp has 800,025 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 104,106 shares. Ajo LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 8,157 shares to 8,672 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 10,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VNQ).

