Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose While Arosa Capital Management LP Decreased by $7.38 Million Its Position; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Rose, Finemark National Bank & Trust Upped by $713,622 Its Stake

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 3,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 68,482 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 64,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $185.62. About 659,648 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $117.86. About 1.46 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 100,300 shares. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Lp invested in 0.04% or 10,559 shares. Loudon Invest Management Limited Company stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Ghp Advsrs has 0.52% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 32,954 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 1.75% or 272,553 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cullinan Assocs holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 135,179 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.85% or 2.61 million shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested in 81,461 shares. Opus Investment invested in 32,500 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 15,443 shares. Montag A Associates accumulated 107,990 shares. Northeast Mgmt invested in 1.54% or 149,007 shares. Schaller Investment Gp Inc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 447,983 shares to 590,000 shares, valued at $26.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 368,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

