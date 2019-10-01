Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose While Sabal Trust Co Decreased Holding; Uss Investment Management LTD Maintains Holding in Cme Group (CME)

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 4,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 17,176 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 21,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.15 billion market cap company. It closed at $118.6 lastly. It is up 3.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 184,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.08 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $211.34. About 878,958 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 21/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: FALL NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON DISAPPOINTING CASH PRICES, INCREASED SUPPLY EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 06/03/2018 – Producer sentiment higher; NAFTA uncertainty looms; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – OFFER FOR NEX GROUP PLC; 05/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: UP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON FIRMER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER JUNE 1LCM8 TOPS 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 27/04/2018 – Mayor Emanuel and CME Group Award Scholarship for Star Scholars to Continue at Four-Year Institutions; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO Duffy on $5.5B Deal to Buy Spencer’s NEX (Video); 12/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures close higher; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Daily Volume Record of 39.6 Million Contracts

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bp Pcl has 0.68% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 95,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested 0.22% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bryn Mawr Co stated it has 71,930 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Hanlon Inv invested in 0.02% or 1,313 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,399 shares. Piedmont Investment has 5,292 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 364 shares. 114,950 were accumulated by Davis R M Inc. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr has 39,112 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 15,979 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Lc holds 0.02% or 3,185 shares. Invsts reported 13.45M shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc holds 703,947 shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan invested 3.51% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co reported 0.93% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 423,562 shares to 393,732 shares, valued at $64.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 212,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 751,373 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,895 shares to 221,961 shares, valued at $19.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 25,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 1.44M shares stake. Edge Wealth stated it has 56,217 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability reported 130,647 shares. Holderness Invests accumulated 0.78% or 13,893 shares. 69,884 are owned by Mount Lucas Mngmt L P. Hengehold Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.63% or 26,240 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 1.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.26% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Signature And Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 202,458 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association has 0.33% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.06M shares. New England Private Wealth Limited holds 0.23% or 7,674 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited owns 19,488 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Stillwater Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 2,767 shares. Hendershot Investments Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,506 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).